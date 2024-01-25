Solangi pays tribute to Munnu Bhai for his services to curb Thalassemia

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Af­fairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday paid tribute to the late Munnu Bhai over his outstanding services for curb the lethal disease of Thalas­semia. Addressing the 6th death an­niversary by Sundas Foundation, the minister said Munnu Bhai had dedi­cated his entire life for welfare of Thalassemia patients. He had set an example by establishing the Sundas Foundation in the country, Solangi added. Director Sundas Foundation Khalid Abbas Dar, President Yasin Khan and other notable personali­ties including Sohail Waraich, Hafe­ezullah Khan Niazi, Mujeebur Rah­man Shami, Sughra Sadaf and others were also present on this occasion. The minister said the recorded pro­gramme of Munnu Bhai on PTV had become popular among the people due to thorough analysis. The min­ister was all praise for Munnu Bhai who was a “good and sincere per­son” in addition to numerous other qualities. He said the patients who had been receiving treatment for Thalassemia at Sundas Foundation would become a source of salvation in the Hereafter. The federal minis­ter said there was a need to promote preventive measures to curb the prevalence of Thalassemia among the people. He also underlined the need for fine-tuning the laws in this regard for ensuring effective imple­mentation. Murtaza Solangi vowed to continue the legacy of Munnu Bhai who rendered unprecedented services for people. He said Munnu Bhai was not only a philanthropist but also a poet and writer. His po­etry in his mother tongue Punjabi, was unprecedented. The minister said Munnu Bhai firmly believed in creating opportunities through self-struggle instead of waiting for the nature to take its course. On the occasion, other speakers also paid rich homage to Munnu Bhai for his services. At the end of the ceremony, Pir Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi offered prayers for the late Munnu Bhai. Earlier, the minister visited the lab of Sundas Foundation and distribut­ed gifts among the children suffering from Thalassemia.