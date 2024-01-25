Thursday, January 25, 2024
Solangi urges media to follow ECP's code of conduct during polls

Web Desk
6:39 PM | January 25, 2024
Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said the mainstream media should follow the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a seminar on Electoral Code of Conduct: Ethical Practices of Stakeholders including Media organized by Press Information Department in Islamabad today, he said the code of conduct is available in both English and Urdu languages.

Expressing regret over the speculations surrounding the elections, he affirmed that the federal government consistently asserted that the elections will take place on the 8th of February.

He said there is a consensus there will be a federal parliamentary democratic system in the country. He said improvement can be brought in the parliamentary system through legislation. He stressed that democratic system is for the people.

The Information Minister said we have no complaints with the mainstream media. He however said that the digital frontier poses a challenge as there are certain elements within and outside the country who want instability and chaos in the country.

Murtaza Solangi said the relevant departments including the FIA and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will have to stay alert to deal with this challenge.

In her remarks, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid emphasized the importance of the code of conduct saying it provides the broadlines to operate. She said this also ensures the safety and security of the people.

Press Information Officer Tariq Mahmood said we have organized a series of seminars to raise awareness about the general elections.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1706155895.jpg

