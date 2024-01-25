Thursday, January 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SSP Capt (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar promoted in BS-20

APP
January 25, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Capt (r) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) presently posted as Senior Superinten­dent of Police District Central Karachi, was promoted to BS-20 on a regular basis with im­mediate effect. According to notification issued by the Es­tablishment Division, on pro­motion from BS-19 to BS-20, the services of Capt (R) Faisal Abdullah will remain at the disposal of the Government of Sindh, until further orders. Meanwhile, on promotion from BS-19 to BS-20, Capt (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar re­linquished the charge of SSP District Central Karachi with effect from January 24, 2024.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1706070284.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024