Thursday, January 25, 2024
STA issues annual rankings

Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Sindh Tennis Association (STA) has issued its annual rankings of various events on the basis of provincial/ap­proved tournaments played during 2023 in Sindh. In men’s singles, Zubair Raja of Karachi Club (140 points) is on top followed by Vinod Das (120 pts), Ibrahim Iltifat (115 pts) and Baqir Ali (110 pts). In ladies’ singles, Eschelle Asif of CTA is on top with 145 points followed by Daliah Ashraf (80 pts), Hibah Rizwan (35 pts) and Aiman Haris & Suraya Bus jointly at No 4 (30 pts). In U17 singles, Ahsan Ahmed (100 pts) is ranked one, fol­lowed by Ismail Aftab (65 pts), Aisamul Haq (60 pts) and Kashan Tariq (55 pts). In U15 singles, Nibras Malik is on top with 130 points, fol­lowed by Syed Mahd Shehzad (60 pts), Ruhab Faisal and Hazik Areejo (40 pts) and Bilal Ikram, Arham Shezad and Ismail Aftab (35 pts). In girls U17 singles, Eschelle Asif is on top with 65 points followed by Inaya Sayyed (50 pts), Daliah Ashraf (40 pts) and Haya Yousuf (35 pts). In U13 singles, Ismail Aftab earned top slot (90 pts), Ya­hya Haleem (60 pts), Eschelle Asif & Arman Ali (55 pts) and Zain Nomi (50 pts).

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1706070284.jpg

