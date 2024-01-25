Tareen, Dogar gear up for tough battle of ballots in NA-149

MULTAN - NA-149 constituency is historically an important city area for having wit­nessed many political heavyweights testing their luck and leadership qual­ities on a sizable urban bunch of vot­ers in past and February 8 nationwide polls are no exception with Jahangir Khan Tareen, the patron-in-chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and former Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar gear­ing up for a tough battle of ballot come the polling day. Moreover, Pakistan Peoples Party ticket holder Rizwan Hance, seemingly a newcomer but with a rich experience of local bodies level politics, is also among the con­testants, flexing political muscles in an important constituency of Multan city.

The constituency comprises city areas including New Multan, Rasheed­abad, Eidgah, Khanewal road, some parts of Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony, Dera Adda, Gujjar Khada, Nawan She­her, MDA Chowk, Pul Bararaan and some parts of cantonment area. The constituency NA-149 is the home area of Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar as his father late Malik Salahuddin Dogar and his uncle Malik Liaquat Dogar had won their seats as MNA in past. On the other hand, his rival, IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen also de­clared Multan as his home and has an elaborate plan he is making public for the uplift of the area and well-being of people as part of the party manifesto during the ongoing election campaign­ing. PML-N leader Sheikh Tariq Ra­sheed had also won the election from this constituency and another politi­cal big wig Makhdoom Javed Hashmi was also declared successful from this area in past. Mazhar Javed, a political analyst and senior journalist said that NA-149 bears historical importance for having witnessed many political heavyweights contesting elections including former Prime Minister Zul­fiqar Ali Bhutto. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had won the election in 1970 against Maulana Hamid Ali Khan, a nominee from Motahida Jamiat Ulema-e-Paki­stan while veteran politician, late Babu Ferozuddin Ansari was a JUI ticket holder and this constituency was then called NW-79 Multan-1.