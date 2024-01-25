Thursday, January 25, 2024
Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs0.4m over law violation

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  A boiler of a Murabba factory was re-sealed while a textile unit and a brick kiln were imposed Rs400,000 fine over violation of the Punjab Environ­mental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules, on Wednesday. Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here that inspection teams during checking imposed Rs300,000 fine on a textile unit, located on Sargodha Road, while a brick kiln near Chak No 61-JB was fined Rs100,000. During checking of a Murabba factory near 61-JB, the team found that the owner had de-sealed the boiler illegally and low quality fuel was being used. Therefore, the boiler was re-sealed. The inspection team also imposed fine on drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles.

POLICE NAB SIX OUTLAWS

The patrolling police nabbed six outlaws and recovered illicit weap­ons from them, here on Wednesday. A spokesperson said that the staff of patrolling post 279-JB held Zulfiqar, Irshad, Khiderwala police chowki ar­rested Awais Saleem and Mirza Khan.

Our Staff Reporter

