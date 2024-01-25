Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs0.4m over law violation

FAISALABAD - A boiler of a Murabba factory was re-sealed while a textile unit and a brick kiln were imposed Rs400,000 fine over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules, on Wednesday. Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here that inspection teams during checking imposed Rs300,000 fine on a textile unit, located on Sargodha Road, while a brick kiln near Chak No 61-JB was fined Rs100,000. During checking of a Murabba factory near 61-JB, the team found that the owner had de-sealed the boiler illegally and low quality fuel was being used. Therefore, the boiler was re-sealed. The inspection team also imposed fine on drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles.
POLICE NAB SIX OUTLAWS
The patrolling police nabbed six outlaws and recovered illicit weapons from them, here on Wednesday. A spokesperson said that the staff of patrolling post 279-JB held Zulfiqar, Irshad, Khiderwala police chowki arrested Awais Saleem and Mirza Khan.