Thursday, January 25, 2024
Thermal imaging technology helps Punjab Police thwart terrorist attack

Agencies
January 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Punjab Police Saturday claimed to have successful­ly thwarted a terrorist infil­tration attempt in the provin­cial border area of Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday. Accord­ing to Inspector General (IG) Punjab Usman Anwar, the ter­rorists targeted a check post, but were foiled by the vigilant law enforcement personnel. In a video message, the IGP high­lighted the crucial role of ther­mal imaging technology in tracking the movement of the terrorists. The police swiftly identified and monitored the infiltrators, enabling them to take timely and effective action against the impending threat, private news channels report­ed. The terrorists faced intense firing from Punjab police forc­es, forcing them to retreat and ultimately preventing the at­tack on the check post.

