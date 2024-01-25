Three matches decided in 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup

LAHORE - The Jinnah Polo Fields were abuzz with excitement as the second day of the prestigious 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by Alfalah Investment and Abhi Investment, witnessed three enthralling matches.

The opening match set a high standard for the day, with FG/Din Polo demonstrating remarkable skill and strategy to secure an 8-3½ victory over HN Polo Team. The star of the match, Juan Cruz Greguol, led FG/ Din Polo with an exceptional display of mallet handling and pony maneuvering, contributing an impressive five goals. His teammates Shaikh Raffay and Shaikh Farhad also made significant contributions with two and one goal respec­tively. HN Polo Team, benefiting from a half goal handicap, saw Raja Samiullah, Haider Naseem, and Babar Naseem each scoring a goal.

The day’s second encounter featured an in­tense battle between DS Polo and Rijas Polo/ Master Paints, culminating in a 9-6½ triumph for DS Polo. Bilal Haye emerged as the match’s standout performer, delivering a remarkable five goals. Ahmed Ali Tiwana also played a key role in the victory, scoring twice. Despite their half goal handicap advantage and Amirreza Behboudi’s four-goal contribution alongside Sufi Muhammad Haroon’s two goals, Rijas Polo/Master Paints ultimately fell short.

The final match of the day was a closely contested affair, with Master Paints/Newage Cables narrowly defeating Diamond Paints 3½-3. Hamza Mawaz Khan was the linchpin of his team’s success, scoring all three goals for Master Paints/Newage Cables. Diamond Paints put up a strong fight with Raja Temur Nadeem scoring twice and Saqib Khan Khak­wani adding another goal, but it wasn’t enough to clinch a win for their team.