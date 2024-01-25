Torkham Reopens

The resumption of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan via the Torkham border has brought a sense of excitement and relief to the exhausted trans­porters. Anyone would be right to notice that this was one of the many uncountable times when the border was shut down due to either political trouble, an exchange of fire across the border or some difference over the border fence that Pakistan is building on the Western border that it shares with Afghani­stan. It remains a very unfortunate reality that some troubles cast a very heavy price on mutual trade and local transporters and traders suffer the most.

The prioritisation of vehicles carrying perishable items demonstrates a practical approach to address immediate trade needs. The separate lane for these vehicles not only streamlines the process but also reflects a considerate mea­sure to prevent congestion. The decision to keep the border open late into the night underscores the commitment to clear­ing the backlog efficiently. The assurance from customs offi­cials about providing necessary facilities further restores con­fidence in the resumption of trade activities.

All these developments point to efficient border manage­ment but it will not be so pragmatic to overlook the fact that no amount of efficient border management can prevail unless there is an agreement across the board that skirmishes should not be allowed to shut down the gate every now and then. It is high time that Pakistan and Afghanistan learn this lesson the hard way that trade losses are mutual and the closing of the border sends a bad sentiment among transporters, border personnel, and traders who interact every day.

For a good sense to prevail, border traffic should be kept apart from any unfortunate incidents across the border. This border belt is a hotbed of militants and those violent, hostile elements should never be allowed to take advantage. While the resumption of border traffic is a sigh of relief, long-term solutions must be sought.