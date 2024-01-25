Traffic Division renewed 273 driving licenses of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Divi­sion of Islamabad Capital Police has renewed a total of 273 driving licenses of overseas Pakistani citizens in a professional manner, informed a police spokes­man on Wednesday.

He said that some 489 overseas Pakistani citizens have applied for renewal of their driving licenses since June 1, 2023 out of which 273 driving licenses were renewed in a timely manner. The process of re­newal of driving licenses of overseas Pakistanis are being done following the special directives of Islam­abad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan under command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, he added. Moreover, overseas Pakistani citizens can renew their driving li­cense online from the website of Islamabad Capital Police. Additionally, to ensure the convenience of cit­izens, the traffic office will remain open from 09 am to 04 pm on Saturdays, providing all necessary facil­ities to the public.

This measure allows individuals due for license re­newal on Saturdays to complete the process seam­lessly. Moreover, the working hours of the driving li­cense branch have been extended by an additional two hours daily, aiming to provide maximum facilita­tion to the citizens. To cater to the needs of women, Pakistan’s first women’s driving school has been es­tablished in line with international standards. More­over, the Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police has initiated a special campaign to enforce traffic laws, emphasizing the prohibition of mobile phone usage while driving, cracking down on smoke-emit­ting vehicles, and enforcing regulations against zebra crossing violations.

Additionally, penalties for law violations have been increased to deter offenders. Furthermore, citizens are encouraged to use the ICT-15 app to report any emergencies, videos, images, or messages, and can seek immediate assistance from the police at any time through the ICT-15 app.