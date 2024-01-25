Turkish Ambassador emphasizes commitment to expand educational initiatives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci Wednesday emphasized the commitment to expand educational initiatives in Pakistan and providing stu­dents with world-class educational oppor­tunities.

He was speaking at the opening ceremo­ny of “Turkish University Fair” arranged by the Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges.

“We are motivated to extend our educa­tional ventures in the brotherly nation Pa­kistan and provide students with the best educational opportunities that match in­ternational standards,” the ambassador re­marked.

The ambassador stated that Maarif Foun­dation has been supporting relations be­tween Turkey and Pakistan for many years through its educational endeavours.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey, sharing deep history, have been enjoying cordial relations for decades which is reflected in the way Pakistani people and government have embraced Maarif Foundation and its educational institutions.

“Maarif Foundation and Maarif Interna­tional schools and colleges have been con­tributing valuably to Pakistan’s education system and its people”, he said.

“Today, we have inaugurated this fair. This time, Maarif Agency has invited many rep­resentatives of Turkish universities with an aim to contribute to Pakistan’s higher edu­cation system”, the ambassador said.

He congratulated Maarif Foundation, Maarif Agency and the representative of distinguished universities from Turkey and especially the distinguished writers who travelled to join this event from Turkey.

Such initiatives will contribute to the progress and development in the coming years through strengthening Pakistan’s higher education system, he hoped.

The fair has witnessed an overwhelming participation of hundreds of eager attend­ees, all seeking valuable insights into schol­arships and admissions in reputed Turkish Universities.

This momentous occasion included the active involvement of 13 esteemed Turkish Universities including Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, Istanbul Gelisim Univer­sity, Dogus University, Beykent Universi­ty, Fenerbahce University, Okan University, Selcuk University, Turkish-German Univer­sity, Hakkari University, Erciyes Universi­ty, Atilim University, Izmir University and Nevsehir Haci Bektas Veli University.

The representatives of these institutions generously extended the information to the students including the admission de­tails, discounts and scholarships for Paki­stani Students, further enriching their pur­suit of academic excellence.

Drawing participants from across Paki­stan, the fair has been considered a pivot­al step in advancing educational develop­ment in the region.

Talking to APP, Adeera from Joint Staff Public School said the universities are of­fering 20 to 50 percent discounts and scholarships which is a good opportunity for the students to avail.

“I am considering Computer Engineering or Software Engineering fields for admis­sion”, she said.

Another student, Kanwal Hassan said, “It is very important to offer educational op­portunities to the students who aspire to excel on an international level. I am thank­ful to Pak-Turk Maarif International as they are providing the students with the oppor­tunity to connect with the best universi­ties.”

She said, “I have consulted with one of the Turkish universities here about admis­sion in the subject of medicine which is be­ing offered from next year”. The day-long event allowed the participants to engage directly with representatives from Turkish universities and get information about the admission process and discounts.