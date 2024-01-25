UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

LONDON - British Prime Min­ister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday pledged to maintain Royal Mail’s obligation to deliver letters six days a week, despite calls for less fre­quent service to slash costs. Communications regulator Ofcom earlier Wednesday proposed that the former state-monopoly cut delivery to five days, or even three days per week, potentially saving the company hundreds of millions of pounds. Its conclusions followed a report last year by Brit­ish MPs that showed Royal Mail had “system­ically failed” to meet its Monday-Saturday deliv­ery requirement, as it prioritises parcels in the age of the internet. “I agree about the impor­tance of the Royal Mail’s universal service obli­gation, and... we remain absolutely committed to ensuring that it remains as it is,” Sunak told MPs when asked about Of­com’s proposals.