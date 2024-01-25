UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday pledged to maintain Royal Mail’s obligation to deliver letters six days a week, despite calls for less frequent service to slash costs. Communications regulator Ofcom earlier Wednesday proposed that the former state-monopoly cut delivery to five days, or even three days per week, potentially saving the company hundreds of millions of pounds. Its conclusions followed a report last year by British MPs that showed Royal Mail had “systemically failed” to meet its Monday-Saturday delivery requirement, as it prioritises parcels in the age of the internet. “I agree about the importance of the Royal Mail’s universal service obligation, and... we remain absolutely committed to ensuring that it remains as it is,” Sunak told MPs when asked about Ofcom’s proposals.