Ukrainian-born model winning Miss Japan re-ignites identity debate

TOKYO - ‘There have been racial barriers, and it has been challenging to be accept­ed as Japanese.’ That’s what a tear­ful Carolina Shiino said in impeccable Japanese after she was crowned Miss Japan on Monday. The 26-year-old model, who was born in Ukraine, moved to Japan at the age of five and was raised in Nagoya. She is the first nat­uralised Japanese citizen to win the pageant, but her victory has re-ignited a de­bate on what it means to be Japanese. While some recognised her victory as a “sign of the times”, oth­ers have said she does not look like what a “Miss Japan” should. Her win comes nearly 10 years after Ariana Miyamoto became the first bi-racial woman to be crowned Miss Japan in 2015. Back then, with a Jap­anese mother and African American father, Ms Miyamoto’s victory raised questions about whether a person of mixed race should be eligible to win the competition. Now, the fact Ms Shiino has no Japanese parent­age has upset some on social media. “This person who was chosen as Miss Japan is not even a mix with Japanese but 100% pure Ukrainian. Under­stand she is beautiful, but this is ‘Miss Japan’. Where is the Japaneseness?” said a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “If she was half [Japanese], sure no prob­lem. But she’s ethnically 0% Japanese and wasn’t even born in Japan,” said another comment. Others said her win was send­ing the “wrong message” to others in the country. “I think that Japanese people naturally (would) get the wrong mes­sage when a European looking person is called the most beautiful Japanese.” Others questioned whether choos­ing the Ukrainian-born model was a political decision. “If she were born Russian, she wouldn’t have won.