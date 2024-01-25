Urban strains

The daily challenges in Karachi, though seemingly minor, collectively contribute to a significant mental health crisis for its residents. The people of Karachi, known for their resilience, grapple with issues such as erratic gas and electricity supply, scarce fresh water, broken roads, an unruly traffic system, and pervasive dust pollution. These challenges, considered normal due to their long-standing nature, have a substantial impact on the mental well-being of our community.
The air’s pervasive dust pollution has not only become a health concern but also contributes to stress and anxiety, leading to throat and eye infections and a rise in viral illnesses. Additionally, the increase in incidents like snatching has heightened the constant fear for personal safety, adding to the mental strain faced by Karachites.
These seemingly small issues collectively take a toll on the city’s collective psyche. Frustration turns into increased aggression, depression, and strained relationships. The impact extends beyond daily challenges, affecting academic and job-related stress, exacerbating the overall mental health crisis.
It’s crucial for our community to recognize and address these issues, moving beyond the acceptance of persistent struggles. Urgent efforts are needed to improve infrastructure, enhance environmental standards, and bolster security measures. Mental health awareness campaigns are equally vital to help individuals cope with the cumulative impact of these challenges.
In conclusion, solving these problems is a shared responsibility of both the government and citizens. The government must address infrastructure and environmental concerns, while citizens need to actively participate in creating a healthier community. By working together, we can build a Karachi where people can lead lives free from the burden of these seemingly minor but collectively significant issues, improving our mental well-being in the process.
MUSFIRAH SALEEM,
Karachi.