Urban strains

The daily challenges in Kara­chi, though seemingly minor, collectively contribute to a sig­nificant mental health crisis for its residents. The people of Ka­rachi, known for their resilience, grapple with issues such as er­ratic gas and electricity supply, scarce fresh water, broken roads, an unruly traffic system, and per­vasive dust pollution. These chal­lenges, considered normal due to their long-standing nature, have a substantial impact on the mental well-being of our community.

The air’s pervasive dust pol­lution has not only become a health concern but also contrib­utes to stress and anxiety, lead­ing to throat and eye infections and a rise in viral illnesses. Addi­tionally, the increase in incidents like snatching has heightened the constant fear for personal safety, adding to the mental strain faced by Karachites.

These seemingly small issues collectively take a toll on the city’s collective psyche. Frustra­tion turns into increased aggres­sion, depression, and strained re­lationships. The impact extends beyond daily challenges, affecting academic and job-related stress, exacerbating the overall mental health crisis.

It’s crucial for our community to recognize and address these issues, moving beyond the ac­ceptance of persistent struggles. Urgent efforts are needed to im­prove infrastructure, enhance en­vironmental standards, and bol­ster security measures. Mental health awareness campaigns are equally vital to help individuals cope with the cumulative impact of these challenges.

In conclusion, solving these problems is a shared responsibil­ity of both the government and citizens. The government must address infrastructure and envi­ronmental concerns, while citi­zens need to actively participate in creating a healthier community. By working together, we can build a Karachi where people can lead lives free from the burden of these seemingly minor but collectively significant issues, improving our mental well-being in the process.

MUSFIRAH SALEEM,

Karachi.