US ambassador visits IBA’s Centre for Entrepreneurial Development

KARACHI - US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome visited the IBA’s Centre for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) Wednesday where he was received by Centre Director Dr Lalarukh Ejaz and IBA Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi. The ambassador was briefed on the Centre’s various programmes and initiatives and also met with and engaged with founders of some notable startups of IBA-CED.
The US ambassador was accompanied by the US Consul General in Karachi Conrad Tribble and Public Affairs Officer Lee McManis. Executive Director IBA, Dr Syed Akbar Zaidi provided an overview of the IBA Karachi. Also, Director IBACED, Dr Lalarukh Ejaz presented a compelling overview of the center’s programs and initiatives.
The ambassador enthusiastically engaged in discussion with founders of some notable startups of IBA CED, including Valeem, Logexcourier, Get Go Rides, Khud Muhafiz, Royella Trading, and Dominator Bio Tech and really appreciated the work they are doing.