US ambassador visits IBA’s Centre for Entrepreneurial Development

KARACHI - US Ambassador to Pakistan Don­ald Blome visited the IBA’s Centre for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) Wednesday where he was received by Centre Director Dr Lalarukh Ejaz and IBA Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi. The ambassador was briefed on the Centre’s various programmes and initiatives and also met with and engaged with founders of some notable startups of IBA-CED.

The US ambassador was ac­companied by the US Consul General in Karachi Conrad Trib­ble and Public Affairs Officer Lee McManis. Executive Director IBA, Dr Syed Akbar Zaidi provided an overview of the IBA Kara­chi. Also, Director IBACED, Dr Lalarukh Ejaz presented a com­pelling overview of the center’s programs and initiatives.

The ambassador enthusiasti­cally engaged in discussion with founders of some notable start­ups of IBA CED, including Valeem, Logexcourier, Get Go Rides, Khud Muhafiz, Royella Trading, and Dominator Bio Tech and really ap­preciated the work they are doing.