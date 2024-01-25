US, Iran are dangerously close to confrontation in Middle East

ABU DHABI - The war between Israel and Hamas has already spilled over to the wider Middle East, with prospects of a con­frontation between regional and world powers becoming ever more likely. Across the region, the fighting has largely been confined to tit-for-tat at­tacks between Iran-backed militias on one side and the US, Israel and its allies on the other. But the direct interven­tion of both Iran and the US in recent weeks has heightened fears that the proxy conflict between the two could turn into a direct one. So far, the US and Iran have avoided directly confronting each other. The US has attacked Irani­an-backed groups in Yemen, Syria and Iraq, while Iran-linked groups have targeted American personnel in Iraq and Syria. Tehran has also struck what it said were anti-Iran groups in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan. Pakistan respond­ed with retaliatory strikes. The Islamic Republic, which has long opposed the presence of US forces in what it con­siders to be its backyard, has spent the past few decades building a network of Islamist, anti-Western and anti-Israel militias that it trains, funds and arms. Those groups have become more bel­ligerent of late, especially Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have disrupted a vital international waterway, wreaking havoc on global trade and prompting Western states to intervene. And it has built ties with and helped fund Hamas, which launched its war on Israel on October 7.

The US, having been trying to pivot away from the Middle East for years, finds itself drawn back into the re­gion. It already had a sizeable mili­tary footprint in the region before the war, with over 30,000 troops. Since the war began, however, Washing­ton has significantly strengthened its military posture in the region, having moved roughly 1,200 US ser­vice members, alongside thousands of others aboard Navy carrier strike groups and a Marine Expeditionary Unit roughly 2,000 people strong. And in some places, including Iraq and Syr­ia, the US military presence overlaps that of Iran and its allies. As tensions across the region rise, here is where Iran or its allies are pres­ent, where US forces are stationed and where both sides have conducted military operations since the start of the Israel-Hamas war: