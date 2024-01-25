US, Iraq to discuss future of American military presence amid calls for withdrawal: Report

The US and Iraq will "soon" begin discussions regarding the future of American military presence in the country, according to a report published Wednesday.

American network CNN reported that talks between officials will concentrate on the next phase of the US-led coalition against the Daesh/ISIS terror group, citing sources familiar with the matter. It will resemble a "working group."

The report comes amid repeated calls from Iraqi authorities for the US to withdraw troops in the wake of strikes inside Iraq against Iran-backed groups accused of attacking American personnel.

The officials told the network that US military officials and diplomats would be involved in the discussions.

Earlier, the Iraqi parliament decried recent US airstrikes on security headquarters in Babil and Anbar.

"The continued US aggression is a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and disrespect of international agreements by Washington," the assembly said in a statement.

It urged the Iraqi government "to expedite the implementation of a parliamentary decision to completely withdraw foreign forces from Iraq as their presence threatens the security, stability, and the safety of the Iraqi people."

The Iraqi government called the airstrikes an "infringement on Iraqi sovereignty."

The officials, who spoke to CNN, said part of the discussions will center around determining the feasibility and timing of concluding the US military presence.

"The US prefers a schedule that would be based on conditions in Iraq, including the ongoing defeat of ISIS and the stability of the government and the Iraqi security forces," they said.

During a news conference last week, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said US forces are in Iraq at the invitation of the government.

"We value Iraq as a partner. We'll continue to consult closely with them. At this time, I'm not aware of any official request by the government of Iraq for DOD forces to depart," he said.