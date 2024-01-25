WAPDA and SNGPL to compete in final of President’s Trophy

KARACHI - SNGPL got over the line against the HEC, winning by 109 runs. With the seventh round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I 2023- 24 done, SNGPL is set to face WAPDA in the final of the tourna­ment starting on January 27.

With just one game left in the tournament, Ghani Glass’s Mo­hammad Rameez Jnr sits at the top of the leading wicket-takers list with 42 scalps in five match­es while KRL’s Abdul Faseeh has the most runs in the tourna­ment having accumulated 637 runs in six games.

SNGPL beat HEC by 109 runs on day four to qualify for the final of the tournament. HEC required 283 runs to win with nine wickets in the bag at the start of the day. Skipper Saad Khan hung around in the mid­dle and faced 149 balls to score 65 runs comprising six bound­aries and two sixes before fall­ing prey to Mubasir Khan.

Muhammad Awais Zafar (50, 77b, 5x4s, 2x6s) played well for his half-century before be­ing dismissed by Mohammad Awais Anwar. Opening batter, Mohammad Mohsin Khan (7, 16b) returned to bat after re­tiring out last evening. He was outfoxed by Shahnawaz Dahani who went onto hand a golden duck to Sohaib Sultan as well bringing HEC to 133-4.

Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (54, 97b, 6x4s) too put up resistance scoring a gutsy half-century but Dahani dismissed him as well. Umar Lohya (12, 20b, 2x4s) and Waseem Akram’s (20 32b, 2x6s) outings were cut short af­ter they got off to decent starts. HEC lost their last five scalps for just 53 runs while falling 109 runs short of the target.

Dahani, running riot with the ball, picked up his second first-class five-wicket haul giving away 54 runs in 15 overs. Awais Anwar and Mubasir returned with two wickets each while Mohammad Ali dismissed one batter. SNGPL will face WAPDA in the final of the tournament.