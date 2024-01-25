WB team, KP CM discuss development projects in province

Peshawar - A delegation led by the Country Director of the World Bank, Najay Benhassaine, met with the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, at the Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday. The discussion centered on mutual interests, with a specific emphasis on ongoing development projects in the province funded by the World Bank.

Cabinet members including Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Masood Shah, Engineer Ahmed Jan, Engineer Aamir Nadeem Durrani, Dr Najeeb Ullah, Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah, spokesperson to Chief Minister Brigd (R) Mujtaba Tirmizi, and Additional Chief Secretary P&D Imtiaz Hussain Shah also attended the meeting.

The dialogue primarily focused on ensuring the timely completion of existing development projects supported by the World Bank. The prospects of future cooperation, particularly in the development of merged districts, were extensively deliberated upon.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized the crucial role played by the World Bank in the development of underprivileged areas. He highlighted ongoing assistance from the bank in various public welfare projects across the province. Discussing the government’s priorities, he stressed the significant impact of terrorism on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the newly merged districts.

The Chief Minister underlined the urgency of fast-tracking development in these areas, citing it as a top priority for the provincial government. Despite facing numerous challenges and financial constraints, he expressed the government’s commitment to concerted efforts. He also called for cooperation from international donor agencies and developmental organizations.

The Chief Minister revealed the province’s “Human Resource Export Strategy,” aiming to provide market-oriented crash courses to the youth, enhancing their employability. He sought support and cooperation from donor agencies, emphasizing economic development as a crucial tool against the adverse effects of militancy and terrorism. In conclusion, he praised the talent of the province’s youth, asserting their need for training aligned with modern market demands.