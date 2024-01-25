Wheat Revolt

In the tranquil landscapes of Gilgit-Baltistan, residents are raising their voices against surging subsidised wheat prices, turning the mountains into a backdrop for a growing wave of dissent. The Awami Action Committee (AAC), a key player in the protests, recently declared an intensified phase, highlighting the profound grievances of the region’s inhabitants.
The decision to implement a complete shutter-down strike and region-wide protests demonstrates the protesters’ unwavering determination to press for their demands. By halting commercial activities, they disrupt the economic fabric and symbolise a united front against government decisions, marking a new chapter in grassroots movements in Gilgit-Baltistan.
As the demonstrations persist, protesters articulate concerns beyond the wheat price hike. Demands for improvements in electricity supply and the repeal of the finance bill reflect a broad spectrum of socio-economic challenges that demand urgent attention.
Ongoing protests have led to the closure of shops, markets, trade centres, and hotels, creating challenges for residents to access essential goods. Daily sit-ins in Skardu’s Yadgar-i-Shuhada symbolise a united community questing for justice. The determination to continue until the decision to hike subsidised wheat prices is revoked highlights resilience against perceived injustices. The protesters’ march from Hoper Valley in Nagar to the Gilgit district echoes a call for solidarity, with banners and slogans against government policies. The blockade of the Karakoram Highway at Harspodas and sit-ins in various districts demonstrate widespread support.
As the AAC outlines the next phase of protest strategy, a region-wide shutter-down and wheel-jam strike across all 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan reveal a plan for sustained resistance. Protesters, braving harsh weather for over a month, express frustration over the government’s reluctance to address their demands. Their call for an intensified ‘Plan C’ if the government fails to act underscores commitment to meaningful change.
In the broader context, the protests in Gilgit-Baltistan stand out as a significant movement, organised on a larger scale than political gatherings in other parts of the country. The lack of response from the local government emphasises the gravity of the situation. Residents’ demands extend beyond the wheat price hike to critical needs, reflecting the complexities and deep-seated issues underlying this historic movement in Gilgit-Baltistan.