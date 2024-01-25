Wheat Revolt

Thursday, January 25, 2024
January 25, 2024
In the tranquil landscapes of Gilgit-Baltistan, residents are raising their voices against surging subsidised wheat prices, turning the mountains into a backdrop for a growing wave of dissent. The Awami Action Com­mittee (AAC), a key player in the protests, recently declared an intensified phase, highlighting the profound grievances of the region’s inhabitants.

The decision to implement a complete shutter-down strike and region-wide protests demonstrates the protesters’ unwavering determination to press for their demands. By halting commercial activities, they disrupt the economic fabric and symbolise a united front against government deci­sions, marking a new chapter in grassroots movements in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As the demonstrations persist, protesters articulate concerns beyond the wheat price hike. Demands for improvements in electricity supply and the repeal of the finance bill reflect a broad spectrum of socio-economic challenges that demand urgent attention.

Ongoing protests have led to the closure of shops, markets, trade cen­tres, and hotels, creating challenges for residents to access essential goods. Daily sit-ins in Skardu’s Yadgar-i-Shuhada symbolise a united communi­ty questing for justice. The determination to continue until the decision to hike subsidised wheat prices is revoked highlights resilience against per­ceived injustices. The protesters’ march from Hoper Valley in Nagar to the Gilgit district echoes a call for solidarity, with banners and slogans against government policies. The blockade of the Karakoram Highway at Harspo­das and sit-ins in various districts demonstrate widespread support.

As the AAC outlines the next phase of protest strategy, a region-wide shutter-down and wheel-jam strike across all 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltis­tan reveal a plan for sustained resistance. Protesters, braving harsh weath­er for over a month, express frustration over the government’s reluctance to address their demands. Their call for an intensified ‘Plan C’ if the gov­ernment fails to act underscores commitment to meaningful change.

In the broader context, the protests in Gilgit-Baltistan stand out as a sig­nificant movement, organised on a larger scale than political gatherings in other parts of the country. The lack of response from the local government emphasises the gravity of the situation. Residents’ demands extend be­yond the wheat price hike to critical needs, reflecting the complexities and deep-seated issues underlying this historic movement in Gilgit-Baltistan.

