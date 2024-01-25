WISE organizes seminar on political representation of women

In anticipation of the upcoming General Election in 2024, Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) organized a seminar on "Women Political Representation and Electoral Participation" at the Lahore Press Club on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Salman Abid highlighted that, according to the Election Act of 2017, political parties are obligated to allocate five percent of seats to women. However, several parties failed to meet this requirement. Abid emphasized the increased participation of women voters, especially among the youth aged 18 to 40, constituting 67% of the electorate. He urged women to utilize their voting power to hold elected representatives accountable for addressing issues such as sewerage, women empowerment, and road construction.

Shahnawaz Khan, Director of SPO, commended WISE for their efforts in maximizing women voter registration. He noted instances where women were prohibited from voting, and lamented the lack of adequate representation for women from all political parties in remote areas.

Sajid Ali, representing the Shah Hussain Regional Network, stressed the importance of women's participation, advocating for a high voter turnout and reduced rejection rates at women's polling stations. He called for easily accessible polling stations for women and encouraged them to cast their votes peacefully.

Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director of WISE, asserted that democracy cannot thrive without women's active involvement. She called for the acceptance of girls from birth, challenging the existing societal norms. Khaliq emphasized the need for inclusivity by providing logistical support to differently-abled persons on polling day and ensuring equal rights and resources for minorities.

Khaliq announced WISE's plan to draft a charter of demands related to women's rights, participation, and decision-making processes. She called for accountability from political parties and candidates, addressing concerns such as low wages and rising prices. Khaliq questioned the reasons behind children being out of school and the inadequate provision of health facilities.

In conclusion, Khaliq demanded peaceful, free, and fair elections, highlighting the pressing issues that need attention and urging voters to pose these questions to their respective candidates.