Woman alleges police of injuring son in fake encounter

ATTOCK - An elderly widow has alleged that police had shot injured her son in a fake encounter. She, in her written complaint addressed to DPO At­tock, has demanded departmental action against SHO Injra police sta­tion. The widow in her complaint has alleged that an FIR was regis­tered against her son Zia ul Haq. When she came to know about this FIR, she handed her son over to police in the presence of village elders (Wazir Alam, Gul Muham­mad, Abdul Qayyum, Muhammad Iftikhar and others). Later, SHO In­jra police station shot injured her son in a fake police encounter. On the other hand, police have regis­tered an FIR against the accused Zia ul Haq. As per the FIR, two un­known accomplices of the accused started firing on police to get Zia ul Haq free from the police.