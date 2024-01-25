Zelensky vows strong response after 18 killed in Russian strikes

KYIV - A wave of Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, killing 18 people and wounding more than a hundred, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zel­ensky vowed a forceful response. Rescue workers in Kharkiv -- Ukraine’s second-largest city, near Russia’s border -- hauled survi­vors from smouldering piles of rubble as apart­ment blocks were set ablaze and toppled by the strikes, AFP journalists reported. “Ordinary life is what Russia sees as a threat to itself. The state is a typical terrorist,” a somber Zelensky said in his evening address to the nation, adding that 130 people had been injured in the attacks.

“Let them know in Russia that the Ukrainian character knows how to be far-reaching enough in response,” Zelensky said. “The Russian war will in­evitably be brought back home, back to where this evil came from, where it must be quelled.” Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said eight people had been killed in the overnight barrage that also wounded more than 50 people. Late in the evening Tuesday, Sinegubov reported a fresh round of strikes on Kharkiv that left four people injured. Oleksandra Terekhovich ran into the corridor of her home for protection when she heard the first explosion.