Zverev stuns Alcaraz to book Australian Open semifinal with Medvedev

MELBOURNE - Alexander Zverev battled through the pain barrier to stun Carlos Alcaraz in the early hours of Thursday and book an Australian Open semifinal against Daniil Medvedev, weathering a big fightback from the world number two.

The German sixth seed eventually prevailed 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 for a phenomenal win on Rod Laver Arena to make the last four at a Grand Slam for a seventh time. Zverev, still searching for a breakthrough major title, will meet Med­vedev next after the Russian third seed battled past Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in five gruelling sets. “He’s been kicking my arse a lot the last year or so. But maybe this’ll be it, this’ll be the place,” Zverev said of Medvedev.

He had to dig deep to get past Alcaraz, who was 2-5 down in the third set and seemingly out for the count. “I’m play­ing one of the best players in the world, especially over the last two years... he’s won two Grand Slams,” said the German.

“When you’re up 6-1, 6-3, 5-2, you start thinking. We’re all human. It’s a great honour to play against guys like this and when you’re so close to win­ning your brain starts going and it’s not always helpful. “But I’m happy that I fought back quite well in the fourth set and didn’t let go.”

Meanwhile, Dayana Yastremska is two wins away from emulating Emma Radu­canu after beating Linda Noskova to reach the Australian Open semi-finals. Raduca­nu is the only qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam title but Yastremska increased her tally of wins in Melbourne to eight with a 6-3 6-4 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

The stories are not exactly compara­ble, given Yastremska was ranked 21 in the world as a 19-year-old before serv­ing a six-month provisional suspension for a failed doping test, for which she was later deemed to bear no fault. But it is nevertheless a very impressive run from the Ukrainian, now 23, who is set to soar back into the top 30 from her cur­rent ranking of 93.

Yastremska said: “I think it’s nice to make history because at that time I still wasn’t born. I’m super happy, and tired. I arrived here on January 3. On the days when I have a match, they do go very fast. When I have a day off, it feels like I’ve been here for six months already.”

In the last four, Yastremska will take on 12th seed Zheng Qinwen, who will also contest her first Slam semifinal. The 21-year-old, the first player from China to make it this far since Li Na won the title 10 years ago, lost the first set on a tie-break to Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya but hit back strongly to win 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-1.