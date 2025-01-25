2 suspects involved in street crime arrested

Rawalpindi - Ratta Amral police here on Friday arrested two men after an armed encounter as two other suspects managed to escape. The arrested men are said to be involved in multiple street crimes.

According to an FIR lodged by the police, a team of law enforcers was present near Lady Park on Dhoke Hassu Road at around 1:15am. The team saw two motorbikes carrying two persons each approaching them. The bike riders when saw the police team present on the road, they took turn to go back.

Finding them suspicious, the police signalled them to stop for search. Instead of stopping, the bikers opened fire on the police party. The policemen took shelter behind the official vehicle. The volley of fire hit the vehicle and two bullets struck a constable on his chest. He remained unhurt as he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket.

The exchange of fire continued for some time. When the guns went silent, the police heard cries of an injured person. During search, the police found two men lying on the road injured, while two others managed to escape in the darkness.

The two arrested men were later identified as Jawad Agha, resident of Dhoke Hassu, and Habibullah Swati, resident of Westridge. The escaped men were identified as Aftab and Amin.

As the police conducted through search of the arrested men, they found two 30 bore pistols, live bullets, and empty magazines. Further, the police found one laptop and 26 mobile phones.

Later, a police spokesperson said that the arrested men were wanted in different cases registered in the city related to street crimes and mobile phone snatching. The bike they were riding was also taken away a few days ago from Ratta Amral area on gunpoint.