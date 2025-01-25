Saturday, January 25, 2025
3 development schemes of Rs 20.59b approved

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 59th meeting of current fiscal year 2024-25, approved three development schemes worth Rs 20.59 billion, here on Friday. Chaired by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the PDWP meeting approved the following schemes:

1) Comprehensive Door-to-Door Socio-Economic Survey of Punjab for Establishing the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) at an estimated cost of Rs 9.1744 billion.

2) Dualization of the Lodhran-Kheror Pacca-Mailsi-Vehari Road, District Lodhran (Phase-II), covering the remaining 20 km, at an estimated cost of Rs 4.3488 billion.

3) Rehabilitation of the Gujrat-Sargodha Road, from Km 27.90 to 122.20 (Dual Carriageway), with a total length of 94.30 km, District M.B. Din, at an estimated cost of Rs 7.0605 billion.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

OUR STAFF REPORT

