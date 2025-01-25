Saturday, January 25, 2025
3 prisoners, robber killed in Swabi incidents 

Muqaddam Khan
January 25, 2025
Swabi  -  Three under-trial prisoners were killed, and another was injured when assailants opened fire on them while they were being transported back to Swabi jail after court proceedings in Tehsil Chota Lahor. Two police personnel accompanying the prisoners were unharmed in the attack. 

The assailants, riding two motorcycles, attacked the prisoners’ car, killing two on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The deceased were identified as Ehtisham Khan of Jaganat village, involved in a murder case, Wasim Khan of Akora Khattak, facing drug charges, and Sudais Khan of Manki village, accused in a murder case. Irfan Khan of Nowshera, arrested in a drug case, sustained injuries in the attack. 

In a separate incident, a robber, Aamir Khan, was killed in an encounter with the district police on Friday. Aamir, accused of a Rs 15.2 million robbery, attempted to escape while in police custody near Yar Hussain village. He reportedly snatched a gun from a policeman after a vehicle puncture during transit. The ensuing encounter resulted in his death.

Rising temperatures threaten Chitral Gol’s ecosystem

He was being taken to Timergara to identify an accomplice involved in the robbery.

Muqaddam Khan

