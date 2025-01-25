4 persons get death sentence for spreading sacrilegious material

Rawalpindi - The court of an additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) here on Friday convicted four men for posting and sharing sacrilegious material and photos on internet and sentenced to death besides awarding jail terms in multiple offences.

ADSJ Muhammad Tariq Ayub convicted Rana Usman from Hafizabad, Ishfaq Ali Saqib from Lahore, Salaman Sajjad from Rahim Yar Khan, and Wajid Ali from Lahore for posting and sharing blasphemous materials and images on their Facebok Ids.

The court awarded death sentence to all the accused under section 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The judge ordered all the accused to pay Rs1 million each and in case of default each one of them had to undergo six years imprisonment. The court, however, noted that the execution of the death penalty by hanging would be subject to confirmation from the high court.

The judge also convicted the four men under section 11 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and sentenced each of them to seven year imprisonment and fine of Rs100,000. In case of default, each one has to undergo one month jail term.

Sheraz Ahmed Farooqi a resident of Rawalpindi complained to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and shared the FB Ids where he read and saw the sacrilegious material and images.

The FIA cyber crime lodged the FIR on October 22, 2022. In the subsequent investigation, the agency found evidence against the four convicts for sharing the hateful content. The investigators provided the proof that the FB Ids and the mobiles used to disseminate the sacrilegious material belonged to the convicts.

It may here be mentioned that three of the four convicted persons confessed before a magistrate that they shared the undesired material.

The complainant in the case was represented by Advocate Raja Imran Khalil and FIA was represented by Assistant Director Legal Malik Sikandar Zaman.