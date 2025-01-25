Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

51 couples tie knot at Multan mass wedding ceremony under Dhee Rani programme

51 couples tie knot at Multan mass wedding ceremony under Dhee Rani programme
Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LAHORE/MULTAN  -  Fifty-one couples, including one from the Christian community, tied the knot at a mass weddings ceremony, organised by the Punjab government, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Dhee Rani’ programme here on Friday.

Punjab Minister for Law and Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, while attending the ceremony, said the programme was a demonstration of compassion the chief minister feels about the people and showed that she fully comprehended their problems, be it arranging finances to marry their daughters or education of their children.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt, MPA Salman Naeem, MPA Muhammad Nazuk Kareem Laang, MPA Muhammad Lal Khan Joiya, PML-N leaders, Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, besides relatives of the brides and bridegrooms were in attendance. The newly wedded couples received Rs100,000 worth ‘Salami Cards’ from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif besides many gifts including double beds with mattresses, dinner sets, dressing tables, cooking equipment, fans and other articles. Participants expressed their good wishes and made Dua for the newly married couples. A couple from the Christian community also tied the knot at the ceremony.

PECA bill lands in Senate amid Opp protest, journalists’ walkout

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025