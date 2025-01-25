Ahsan Iqbal praises Punjab's minority card initiative

Federal Minister for Planning and Development lauded the launch of the Minority Card scheme in Punjab, highlighting its significance for the empowerment of minority communities in the province.

Speaking at a ceremony in his ancestral constituency on Saturday, Iqbal commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for spearheading the initiative, which he described as a step towards inclusivity and social harmony.

Reflecting on the PML-N’s achievements, Iqbal stated, “Our government eliminated terrorism from the country through decisive efforts.” He also aimed at the PTI government, accusing its leader, Imran Khan, of economic mismanagement. “The economy suffered significantly under PTI due to Imran Khan’s incapability,” he said.

The minister also praised PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for his leadership during challenging times. “Shehbaz Sharif saved the economy from default, even when it put the party’s politics at risk,” Iqbal remarked.

Iqbal’s statements reiterated the PML-N’s commitment to economic recovery and social progress despite political challenges.