AICL partners with FFC to introduce crop insurance for farmers

LAHORE - Adamjee Insurance Company Limited (AICL), Pakistan’s leading insurance provider, has announced its strategic partnership with Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) to launch the groundbreaking Zarai Tahafuz Programme, a comprehensive crop insurance initiative.

This landmark collaboration, facilitated through FFC’s extensive network of Sona Centres, is designed to empower Pakistan’s farmers by offering financial security against unpredictable agricultural risks. The Zarai Tahafuz Programme aims to provide tailored insurance solutions to safeguard crops from natural disasters, plant diseases, pest attack, and other adversities, ensuring farmers’ resilience and stability in the face of challenges.

Speaking on this collaboration, Muhammad Ali Zeb, CEO & MD Adamjee Insurance, said: “At Adamjee Insurance, we are committed to supporting Pakistan’s backbone i.e., agriculture through the Zarai Tahafuz Programme. This partnership with FFC exemplifies our dedication to farmer welfare and our mission to contribute to the nation’s food security.”

Jahangir Piracha, Chief Executive & Managing Director, Fauji Fertilizer Company, remarked: “At FFC, we believe in creating sustainable solutions that address the challenges faced by our farmers. By collaborating with Adamjee Insurance, we aim to alleviate the financial burden on farmers caused by crop losses and reinforce their confidence in agricultural investments.” This initiative underscores AICL and FFC’s shared vision of supporting Pakistan’s agricultural sector, fostering financial inclusion, and safeguarding livelihoods. By addressing the risks faced by farmers, the Zarai Tahafuz Programme will contribute significantly for the sustainability of agriculture in Pakistan.