Alexander Zverev to face Jannik Sinner in Australian Open men's final after Djokovic exit

Alexander Zverev will take on Jannik Sinner in the 2025 men's final on Sunday.

World number one Jannik Sinner secured a dominant 7-6, 6-2, and 6-2 victory over American Ben Shelton in Friday's semifinal.

The semifinal lasted two hours and 36 minutes, with Sinner's powerful performance on Rod Laver Arena propelling him to the final.

Also, two-time major champion Sinner made history by becoming the first Italian man to reach back-to-back singles finals at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic retirement sends Zverev into 2025 final

No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev won the first set against Serbian Novak Djokovic 7-6 in a tightly contested battle that lasted one hour and 21 minutes.

However, Djokovic was unable to continue the match due to a left leg injury, allowing the German player to advance to the final.

"Injury is the biggest enemy of a professional athlete," Djokovic said at a press conference.

"I cannot throw away all the incredible memories and results and achievements that I've achieved here over the years just because this year, I retired in the semifinals," the former world No. 1 added.

The Serbian superstar sustained a muscle tear during his quarterfinal win over third seed Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday and did not hit a ball until an hour before Friday’s semifinal at Rod Laver Arena.

Zverev praised Djokovic, saying he has given his all to the sport for the past 20 years.

“He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear and again with a hamstring tear, so if he cannot continue this tennis match, he really cannot continue this tennis match."

The men’s final will take place at the 15,000-capacity Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Sunday, starting at 08:30 GMT.