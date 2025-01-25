The devastating fire in Los Angeles stands as a stark reminder of the limitations of human power. Those who commit injustices should remember that Allah is the ultimate protector against inhumanity. The U.S., which has supported Israel’s war crimes and entered conflicts that escalate violence, now faces adversity through this calamity.

Despite their advanced technology, U.S. efforts to control the fire failed, highlighting their vulnerability. Billionaire homes and even Hollywood studios were not spared, and the fire engulfed the city, leaving destruction in its wake. This tragedy should serve as a lesson to those involved in committing crimes against humanity. Divine justice is inevitable, and as Muslims believe, no power can harm them unless Allah wills it.

I hope this incident encourages reflection and acts as a deterrent for those perpetuating injustices. There is no escape from the justice of the Divine.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Ghotki.