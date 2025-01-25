America under Donald Trump

Trump is back. So is America’s hope to be great again. The assertion that the US is presently neither great nor the most respected country in the world gets credence as he solemnly vowed to make it the ‘most powerful’ and ‘most respected’ country. In other words, it is an admission of America’s decline over the years as the sole superpower of the world. We have been told that before Trump’s second tenure started, the US was neither flourishing nor respected. The country was not even safe or sovereign…!! Trump has vowed to restore America’s past glory by putting the American house in order. Accordingly, Washington may treat friends and foes alike in its pursuit of getting richer and stronger. Will Trump be able to make America great again? Will the world, particularly Europe, take him and the US seriously now? More importantly, is the world ready for a promoter of Avant-Garde US President?

As the ‘golden age of America begins right now’, Trump and his Administration will ‘create a nation that is proud and prosperous and free’. If we include in the wish list the desire to control the world through AI cum social media, and Trump’s personal endeavour to leave behind a legacy of his own – we are looking at quite an exhaustive agenda for a seventy-eight-year-old President to fulfill in just four years.

Those who feel Trump will succeed in achieving most of his stated objectives may need to factor in certain hardcore realities in their assessments. For instance, measured and justified resistance to Trump’s plans are expected from the Deep State, the Establishment, the Pentagon, the free media, the not-so-happy LGBTQI+ community, and millions of Americans who voted for Kamala Harris. On the other hand, if the European allies are pushed against the wall and NATO countries are forced to increase their spending and financial contribution – will they remain a mere spectator? Simultaneously, won’t Russia feel animated and ponder over initiating ‘Special Operations’ in Latvia and Lithuania as well, if any geographical change is made by the US. Fortunately, unlike Louisiana and Alaska, Greenland does not carry a price tag on it. Hence, annexing Greenland will create an unwarranted stir in NATO and might force the Allies to make a case against the US for flagrantly violating International Law. In this unlikely scenario, the US will be faced with a much bigger challenge for dominance as besides Sino-Russia combined resistance, it will have to deal with an unwittingly disenfranchised EU.

Those who feel Trump will fail, may factor in certain hardcore realities in their assessments as well. Remember, Trump won the Electoral College, the popular vote and all the seven battlegrounds. Therefore, most Americans will not be bothered if the US under Trump replaced economic diplomacy by economic hegemony and save a trillion dollars only by withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. Will the American people mind receiving increased paychecks in an environment of decreasing inflation or see additional jobs through massive deportations of undocumented foreigners?

Those who are assessing Trump just as another popular Republican President issuing politically motivated statements may also note that besides holding the most coveted post on Planet Earth, he is also a human being. The human factor becomes crucial in decision-making especially when one was ‘wrongfully’ found guilty on thirty-four felony counts of falsifying business records; indicted on dozens of other cases; became the only President to be impeached twice; and survived real-time assassination attempts.

The countries that see their capitals on Washington’s right side may relax and enjoy the show. The countries with strong economies need not worry about Trump’s ventures. They just need to swallow the bitter pill and pay more. Leaders of the Third World countries may need to pull up their socks and get ready to rely on their own resources while expecting stringent conditions from the world moneylenders. Pro-Biden countries may have to face difficulties initially. However, India is too big and important for the US to ignore easily. Trump’s stated ‘engagement’ with China might not go beyond rhetorics. The emerging rift on the use and ownership of Panama Canal will add into the existing tension areas such as the South China Sea. Russia’s stakes in the ongoing Ukraine war are too high to be bargained easily. Hence, Trump’s ‘deal’ must be lucrative enough for Putin to make appropriate changes in the latter’s grand strategy. The two-state solution in the Middle East will remain a distant reality as Trump has already recognized Israel’s ‘right’ to resume war as and when it deems fit. After Gaza, does the West Bank also need some cleaning up? The Taliban in Kabul will be kept busy in counting and searching for the missing toys used in the War on Terror.

For Pakistan, Trump is not good news as India’s strategic value in the region is going to remain unchanged. The ‘out of favour’ Pakistan is likely to maintain its present status unless something dramatic happens in the region. Creating a balance between China and the US will remain a challenge as the China containment policy is likely to continue under Trump. However, things might be a bit better under Trump as compared to what Islamabad experienced under Biden. Nevertheless, it’s high time to see bilateral relations from Washington’s point of view. Instead of India fixated approach, Islamabad may create some space in the overall US policy on South Asia – perhaps by translating the ‘strategic importance’ into ‘strategic value’. A new look approach is needed to embrace the new look America.

Ceteris paribus, the world is about to experience an extremely interesting and eventful forty-eight months ahead. All in all, America might become great again if Trump is miraculously able to follow his world agenda in letter and spirit. However, his strategists may have to come up with a doable plan of action to make America the most respected country in the world. Respect is never demanded. It is always commanded…!!

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib1960

@msn.com