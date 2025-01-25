Saturday, January 25, 2025
Army book berth in Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup main final

Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
LAHORE  -  Army defeated DS Polo by 7½–5 to qualify for the main final of the eight-goal Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2025, sponsored by JS Bank and organized by Jinnah Polo Fields. In the main final, Army will now take on Team Balochistan on Sunday (January 26, 2025). On Friday, a good number of spectators and families were present to watch the match. Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Maj Ali Taimur (R), Brig Badr-uz-Zaman, JS Bank’s Regional Head Majid Qureshi, and other dignitaries were also in attendance.

The match between Army and DS Polo proved quite exciting, with Army securing victory 7½–5. Army benefited from a one and a halfgoal handicap advantage. From Army’s side, Lt Col Imran Shahid scored three goals, Babar Naseem converted two, and Raja Samiullah added one.For DS Polo, Hamza Ijaz and Sardar Mohsin Atta Khosa slammed in two goals each, while Ahmed Ali Tiwana contributed one goal.

The match commenced with Army enjoying a one and a half goal handicap advantage. DS Polo opened the scoring with a brilliant field goal, making it 1-1½. However, Army quickly shifted gears and displayed aggressive and skillful polo, hammering in three consecutive goals to secure a commanding 4½-1 lead by the end of the first chukker.

The second chukker witnessed an evenly matched contest as both teams showcased their prowess, netting two goals apiece. Despite the spirited efforts from DS Polo, Army maintained a solid 6½-3 lead going into the third chukker.

In the penultimate chukker, DS Polo managed to edge closer by scoring the only goal of the period, narrowing the gap to 4-6½. The fourth and final chukker saw both teams battling fiercely, with each side adding a goal to their tally. In the end, Army emerged victorious with a decisive 7½-5 triumph, earning their well-deserved place in the final.

