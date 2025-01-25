Saturday, January 25, 2025
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets local council association delegation

Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with a delegation from the Local Council Association, led by President, District Council Sukkur Syed Kumil Hyder Shah, in Islamabad, said a release issued here on Friday. The meeting aimed to discuss the concerns and issues faced by municipal representatives. During the meeting, the Local Council Association briefed Chairman Bilawal on the challenges faced by municipal representatives, including inadequate resources and infrastructure. In response, Chairman Bilawal directed the delegation to meet with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve these issues. Furthermore, under Chairman Bilawal’s instructions, the Local Council Association announced a relief package of Rs. 2 crore for the affected people of Parah Chinar.

