Bilawal stresses urgent action on climate change

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for collective efforts to combat climate change, citing the devastating floods of 2022 as a stark reminder of the environmental challenges facing the country.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Bilawal congratulated the graduating students and encouraged them to contribute to Pakistan’s progress. “Tackling climate change is a shared responsibility that requires everyone’s cooperation,” he said.

Praising the university’s legacy, he highlighted its contributions to Sindh's development, saying, “Mehran University is among the top institutions in the country, producing engineers who play a pivotal role in infrastructure development.”

Bilawal also addressed the impact of rapid technological advancements, warning of issues like fake news, cybercrimes, and digital disinformation, while emphasizing the importance of using technology for the betterment of humanity.

He concluded his address by celebrating Sindh's rich cultural and historical heritage, describing it as “a land of beauty and culture.”