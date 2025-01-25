BLA uses women to carry out terror acts, claims US think-tank

ISLAMABAD - Washington based renowned think-tank Wilson Centre has made a startling disclosure about the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) exploiting women for carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

According to the Wilson Center report, the BLA blackmails and manipulates women like Adila Baloch, forcing them to become suicide bombers under extreme psychological pressure by the militant commanders.

“When my daughter went missing, I did everything to find her,” her father, Khuda Bakhsh, told More to Her Story. “With the government’s support and Allah’s grace, she is with me today.”

In Balochistan’s conservative society, where family honour is sacred, the BLA often weaponizes shame.

Insurgents exploit women’s socio-economic struggles, using threats of dishonour, sexual violence, and blackmail to trap them into deadly roles, the Wilson Centre report stated.

“They use fake social media accounts to lure individuals by pretending to care, then blackmail them into wrongdoing, particularly women, by threatening to leak personal content,” Abdul Rehman, a social activist from Kech District, told More to Her Story.

“I have lost my daughter,” said Abdul Hameed, who is the father of BLA recruit Mahal Baloch. “I kindly request that people of my generation care for their children and guide them towards education and empowerment, steering them away from the grip of terrorism,” the report quoted Abdul Hameed as having said this.