British Jr squash champ meets Jahangir Khan, urged to aim for British open glory

LAHORE - British junior squash champion Sohail Adnan had a momentous meeting with squash legend Jahangir Khan, accompanied by coach Naveed Alam, where the six-time World Open champion inspired the young athlete to aim for the pinnacle of the sport – the British Open Squash Championship.

“This is just a small achievement,” said Jahangir Khan, emphasizing the need for the champion to set higher goals. “Focus on winning the British Open Squash Championship.” Jahangir highlighted the challenges faced by modern players, particularly distractions from social media, and stressed the importance of unwavering commitment to the sport. “Discipline and dedication are the keys to excelling in squash,” he noted, offering the champion a roadmap to greater success.

To encourage the rising star, Jahangir presented a cash award sponsored by Ahmar Abbas and Hamed Omar from Virginia, USA. He also commended the Pakistan Navy’s vital contribution to promoting squash in the country and reiterated his dedication to nurturing young talent.”I have a few plans for the future that I will share soon,” Jahangir revealed, sparking excitement within the squash community about his upcoming initiatives.