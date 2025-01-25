Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

British Jr squash champ meets Jahangir Khan, urged to aim for British open glory

British Jr squash champ meets Jahangir Khan, urged to aim for British open glory
Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  British junior squash champion Sohail Adnan had a momentous meeting with squash legend Jahangir Khan, accompanied by coach Naveed Alam, where the six-time World Open champion inspired the young athlete to aim for the pinnacle of the sport – the British Open Squash Championship.

“This is just a small achievement,” said Jahangir Khan, emphasizing the need for the champion to set higher goals. “Focus on winning the British Open Squash Championship.” Jahangir highlighted the challenges faced by modern players, particularly distractions from social media, and stressed the importance of unwavering commitment to the sport. “Discipline and dedication are the keys to excelling in squash,” he noted, offering the champion a roadmap to greater success.

To encourage the rising star, Jahangir presented a cash award sponsored by Ahmar Abbas and Hamed Omar from Virginia, USA. He also commended the Pakistan Navy’s vital contribution to promoting squash in the country and reiterated his dedication to nurturing young talent.”I have a few plans for the future that I will share soon,” Jahangir revealed, sparking excitement within the squash community about his upcoming initiatives.

100 dead dolphins found on Somali coast

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025