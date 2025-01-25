Business leaders condemn FPCCI’s dismal performance

LAHORE - The leaders of trade and industry have expressed disappointment over poor performance of the FPCCI’s current leadership, as several high profile projects initiated during previous tenure have been stopped. While addressing a meeting attended by a large number of businessmen from various sectors, they pointed out that present office-bearers of the apex traders’ body have made the project of Policy Advisory Board ineffective, though it was appreciated by Ministry of Commerce and gained international recognition.

They said that after persistent efforts, we were able to secure approval of a 14-story tower from the Sindh government which was pending for decades. Construction work on this state-of-the-art building consisting of convention center and export display center was scheduled to begin in Jan 2024 but nothing has started so far. Similarly, work on office building in KP for which we secured approval and funds was stopped. The meeting was graced by many prominent business leaders including Amjad Rafi, Raheem Janoo, Haji Ghani Usman, Dr Ayoob Aarain, Hanif Lakhany, Shariq Vohra, Imran Tessori, Yasin G.M, Chaudhry Naseer, Shoukat Omerson, Rafiq Suleman, Yousuf Farrukh, Javed Chinoy, Imran Ghani, Khalid Amin, Om Parkash Badlani, and Dr Tasmina Billo. The speakers said that since last one year, the ruling party in FPCCI is not serving the business but its own interests.

Earlier, Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Secretary General BMP Sindh, highlighted the aims and objectives of BMP, its activities all over the country and introduced its office bearers. Ghulam Ali said that UBG got control of FPCCI through interference and misuse of authority by then commerce minister which is highly deplorable. “Our trade organizations and voters were targeted and ousted from the electoral process and votes were purchased to gain control of the apex body.

Former president FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo spoke on how the outstanding work during BMP tenure was rendered useless during the last one year. Not a single meeting of important business councils was held during the whole year. We had revived and made the international forums vibrant, unfortunately they are now totally dead. Former President of FPCCI, Zakaria Usman highlighted the achievements of BMP during their 4 years rule at the FPCCI. He said during BMP’s tenure well thought-out, effective budget proposals were formulated and presented to the government, which were not only appreciated by then finance and commerce ministers but a number of them were adopted for the betterment of business community. Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, former Senior Vice President FPCCI, spoke on how the FPCCI current leadership got selected with the interference of government ministries and purchase of votes.