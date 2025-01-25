Saturday, January 25, 2025
Chiniot Police trace lost mobile phones worth millions of rupees

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

CHINIOT  -  District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed handed over the traced lost phones worth millions of rupees to the citizens.

In this regard, a ceremony was organised at the DPO office in Chiniot. During the ceremony, the traced mobile phones of more than 20 citizens were handed over to the citizens. The citizens thanked the DPO for returning the lost mobile phones. The citizens expressed their confidence in the performance of Chiniot Police and offered prayers.

DPO Abdullah said that citizens should file a report in the relevant police station in case of loss of mobile phones. Stolen and lost mobile phones are being traced with the help of modern technology.

He said that the safety of people’s lives and property is a priority. All possible steps are being taken to improve public service delivery.

