Climate Ministry, ICESCO to host girls’ green education conference

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Climate Change and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) have announced their collaboration to hold a conference focusing on climate education with an emphasis on green skills for girls in Pakistan.

The decision was made during a meeting between the Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, and Dr. Haddy Jatou Sey, the head of ICESCO, who met her on Friday to discuss key actions for the event. During the meeting, Romina Khurshid Alam underscored the significance of empowering girls through education that integrates green skills, highlighting that Islam advocates for the right of women to access education and inheritance. She expressed that the upcoming conference will be held under the theme “National Climate Educational Framework for Girls in the Islamic World,” and will bring together federal and provincial government representatives, as well as stakeholders, to participate in the event.

“The primary aim of climate education is to prepare citizens for the future and actively involve them in building a climate-resilient nation with a special focus on strengthening the resilience and adaptive capacity of women, especially young girls,” Romina said. The Prime Minister’s aide revealed that she is working on the Africa House initiative in collaboration with Rwanda, which will serve as a gateway for Pakistan to connect with African countries. This partnership will focus on shared efforts to tackle climate change, resilience, and adaptation, she added. Romina also highlighted the successful implementation of the She Power project, which has been funded by China and benefitted over 20,000 girls in Balochistan during its first phase.

The second phase of the project is set to extend its support to 50,000 girls, with the distribution of hygiene kits among them. The meeting emphasized the vital role of education, science, and culture in addressing climate change. Romina reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fulfilling its climate change obligations and emphasized the country’s ongoing efforts to adapt to the changing climate, including collaboration with global organizations such as ICESCO. Dr. Haddy Jatou Sey reiterated ICESCO’s dedication to supporting climate education, noting the importance of cooperation between international organizations, governments, and local communities to foster a global response to climate change. She expressed that ICESCO, with its extensive network of educational, scientific, and cultural resources, stands ready to contribute to empowering girls through green education. Both leaders expressed a strong commitment to work together to create a sustainable future by leveraging education, innovation, and cultural exchange.

They also agreed to establish a framework for future joint projects, which will include climate education programmes aimed at promoting sustainable development and climate resilience in the region.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to strengthen collaboration between ICESCO and Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change, focusing on global efforts to combat climate change and empower future generations.