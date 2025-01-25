CM Maryam orders preparation of Ramazan package for needy families

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to prepare Ramazan packages for needy families in the province. Chairing a special meeting on the subject, the chief minister asked citizens to complete registration for ‘Nighaban Ramazan Package’ by February 15, and directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to ensure transparency in the provision of necessary commodities to the deserving families.

The chief minister said financial assistance to the needy families was the right of the poor, and a duty of the government. “People should get their rights with respect and dignity. People should not stand in queues to get Ramazan packages,” she asked the authorities. The chief minister said, “People should be served to seek Allah Almighty’s pleasure in Ramazan.” She added, “The administration and relevant authorities should perform their duties considering them not as a duty but an act of worship.” The CM reviewed various suggestions and recommendations regarding Ramazan package in the meeting. She was briefed by the relevant authorities that registration in PSER (Punjab Socio-Economic Registry) is a prerequisite to register for the package, for which people can apply from home through the online portal pser.punjab.gov.pk. The chief minister was also apprised that registration for Ramazan package can be done in the Union Councils and Municipality offices. A dedicated helpline 080002345 has also been established for the purpose.