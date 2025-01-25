CM Murad defends cabinet decision to make bureaucrats eligible for VC post

Alleges three VCs found involved in sexual harassment, another in financial malpractice.

KARACHI - Irked by Sindh-wide teachers’ protests and suspension of academic activities in almost every public sector university in the province, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah defended the proposed legislation that will allow bureaucrats to head universities as vice chancellors and warned VCs of “universities experiencing protests” to stop them or get ready to be held “accountable”. “Some vice chancellors and vested interests have instigated protests in response to this amendment, but we know how the law is applied. I am warning the concerned vice chancellors to stop the protests in their universities; otherwise, I will hold you accountable,” he said while speaking at the 4th Research & Technology Showcase 2025 here at the Expo Centre. The event featured 41 universities from across Sindh, presenting 417 groundbreaking projects and innovations, highlighting the province’s creative potential in technology and research.

While the CM did not take any name, he presented a charge sheet against VCs of several public sector universities, accusing them of sexual harassment and corruption.

He was also not happy with the Higher Education Commission that threw its weight behind the protesting teachers by writing a letter to the CM and expressing concerns over the proposed amendment to pave the way for the appointment of non-PhDs and bureaucrats as VCs. The CM blamed the HEC for “instigating protests by releasing the letter to the media before officially dispatching it to him”.

He claimed that his inability to remove four VCs — three accused of sexual harassment and another of financial malpractice — and the “dire administrative conditions” prevailing at public sector universities constituted as the main reasons for the cabinet’s decision to approve the amendment to the universities law.

“Given the dire administrative conditions in public sector universities, which are on the verge of collapse, the cabinet decided to amend the law to include a requirement for administrative experience. The bill has been referred to the assembly,” he said.

Without mentioning any name, Mr Shah recalled that three VCs — all holding PhD degrees with required published research papers to their credit and appointed through a search committee — were found involved in sexual harassment cases. e pointed to another case of a VC who allegedly drew funds from the university’s account for the travel expenses of a visiting French team, although the foreign experts had already covered their costs independently.

“I tried to remove them, but they got stay orders from the court and remained at their positions until the completion of their tenure. These are the main reasons we are amending the law — to establish safeguards because our children deserve the best vice-chancellors who know how to effectively run universities and secure the nation’s future,” he said.

He clarified that the proposed legislation didn’t prevent PhDs and professors from being appointed as vice-chancellors. However, it required them to compete with other candidates, he added.

Wants dependency on foreign products reduced

Talking about the conference, the CM stressed the urgent need to reduce Pakistan’s dependency on foreign products by fostering home-grown solutions.

“A country achieves prosperity by transforming ideas into practical achievements,” he stated.

He highlighted the economic impact of excessive imports and called for immediate investment in local innovations that address societal challenges and reduce reliance on foreign goods.

He urged universities to strengthen their academia-industry partnerships, drawing examples from global success stories.

“Our universities must support students and researchers in developing practical solutions to immediate local issues. This is the mindset we need to cultivate,” he remarked.

Addressing young researchers and innovators present at the event, the CM emphasised their pivotal role in shaping Sindh and Pakistan’s future. “You have the power to transform lives and strengthen our nation with each innovation,” he said while encouraging them to take pride in their contributions to society.

The chief minister reiterated the Sindh government’s unwavering commitment to higher education and community development through the practical application of knowledge.

Mr Shah also commended the partnership between Sindh HEC and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), facilitated by FPCCI Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon.

“May today’s showcase inspire us all to aim higher and achieve greater milestones,” he concluded.

Sindh HEC Chairman Prof Tariq Rafi and NED University Vice Chancellor Prof Sarosh Lodi also spoke.

The event was attended by diplomats, vice-chancellors, researchers, and industry leaders, all united by a vision to bridge academia and industry, paving the way for economic growth and technological advancement in Sindh.