Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on urban governance

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, chaired a weekly virtual meeting on urban governance, focusing on the anti-encroachment drive. Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners presented their progress reports on the efforts for the improvement of urban governance, including anti-encroachment drives to improve traffic, said a statement on Friday. The meeting also discussed and reviewed the progress work of removal of construction material, debris and garbage removal and non-use of basements in high-rise commercial plazas on busy roads obstructing the traffic flow.

Deputy Commissioners of South and East reported constant contact with high rise building associations to keep their materials and debris inside their buildings to avoid traffic problems to the vehicle and pedestrians.

They said, they have close coordination with the concerned officials of SBCA to ensure their construction activities are under taken as per building laws and some of the locations the issue has been resolved.

All deputy commissioners shared their efforts to improve urban governance between January 15 and 22, highlighting challenges and successful anti-encroachment efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Malir, Salimullah Odho, informed the meeting that 20 illegal stalls and 30 cabins were removed from Malir Halt and Shah Town in Malir district.

Deputy Commissioner West, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, reported that in the West district, five locations in Orangi were cleared of encroachments which were creating obstructions to the traffic.

Additionally, encroachments were removed from Gulshan-e-Bahar in Mominabad sub division, and action was taken against tyre vendors at various spots on the roads.

Deputy Commissioner South, Javed Nabi Khoso, stated that in the South district, encroachments were removed from Lea Market Chowk in Lyari and from Zainab Market to Co-Operative Market on Abdullah Haroon Road.

Three restaurants causing traffic obstruction were also targeted, and 15 stalls and five pushcarts were removed.

Similarly, anti-encroachment operations were conducted in other districts.

DC East District Abrar Jafer briefed the Commissioner about the anti encroachments drive carried out in the East District informing that the encroachments were removed from the busy roads including the Allama Iqbal Road, and Aladin Park Sunday Bazaar.

According to DC Central Taha Saleem, during an anti encroachment drive, encroachments were removed from Liaquat Ali Khan Road, Yasinabad Bridge, and Rais Jafferi Road.

DC Keamari, Raja Tariq chandio briefed that encroachments were removed from various locations, including Bismillah Chowk, Nazimabad, and Quetta Madina Hotel.

These operations aimed to improve traffic flow and remove obstacles in various districts of Karachi.