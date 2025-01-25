Commissioner reviews arrangements for upcoming Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

HYDERABAD - Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon chairs a high-level meeting at Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan, to review the arrangements for the upcoming 773rd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA). The meeting was attended by various officials, including Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro/Chairman Shahbaz Mela Committee Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Changa, SSP Special Branch Hyderabad Aamir Abbas Shah, Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan and Secretary Mela Committee Muhammad Waqas Malook, Director Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Sehwan Dr. Moinuddin Siddiqui, DHO Jamshoro Dr. Abdul Hameed Khoonharo and others. Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon emphasized that over 2 million devotees were expected to arrive at Sehwan Sharif during the Urs, and it was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure that the event was observed with utmost reverence and tranquility. The Commissioner announced that a comprehensive security plan had been devised, which includes the deployment of 4,000 police personnel, installation of CCTV cameras and imposition of section 144 to prohibit bathing in Aral and Danstar canals. The Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to ensure that all necessary facilities, including cleanliness, healthcare and electricity were provided to the devotees.

He also directed the LG department to ensure that Sehwan city was cleaned and sanitized before the Urs.

Furthermore, the Commissioner announced that a health emergency will be imposed in Sehwan during the Urs, and health department staff and medicines will be available 24/7.

The Commissioner further stated that traditional cultural games of Sindh including Malakhara and Sughar Kachehri will also be organized, along with a literary conference and a music festival.