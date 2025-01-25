Court extends interim bail of Shibli Faraz, Barrister Gohar until February 4

Islamabad's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has prolonged the interim bail of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders until February 4.

Duty Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the session, which pertained to bail pleas filed in connection with a protest held outside the Supreme Court.

Key PTI figures, including Shibli Faraz, Barrister Gohar, Sardar Masroof, Falak Naz, Niaziullah Niazi, and Ansar Kayani, were present in court, represented by their counsel Advocate Riasat Ali Azad.

The court approved the bail extension and adjourned the proceedings.

It is important to mention that the leaders are facing four separate cases registered at the Secretariat Police Station.