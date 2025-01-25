Saturday, January 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CPSP to hold 58th Postgraduate degree convocation

Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan is going to hold its 58th convocation in Karachi on January 29, in which more than a thousand postgraduate fellows are expected to be awarded fellowship degrees. College of Physicians and Surgeon (CPSP) is a largest institution in the country in terms of medical education, CPSP has so far created more than fifty thousands postgraduate experts in terms of medical and dental education across the country. Nearly 13 thousand members working as the backbone of Pakistan’s health system, the institution is not only working in terms of post-graduation but also successful in maintaining its outstanding quality and status among the world’s renowned institutions.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1737703282.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025