DC South Khoso inaugurates 8th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball

LAHORE - The 8th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament for Girls and Boys was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner South, Javed Nabi Khoso, in a vibrant ceremony held under the auspices of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). The event marked a significant milestone in promoting youth sports in Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by prominent sports figures, journalists, and officials, including SOA Treasurer Asghar Baloch, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asif Gulfam, Sheikh Shakeel Ilyas, and journalists such as Asad Shakir and Rotrain Aqeel Ahmed. Deputy Commissioner Khoso emphasized the importance of sports in fostering healthy youth development and assured his full support to players and organizers.

The tournament kicked off with three exciting matches. SJAS Red triumphed over SJAS Green with a score of 6-2. Kashif Farooqi, Irshad Ali, and Shahid Ansari each contributed 2 points for the winning side, while Muhammad Iqbal scored both points for the runners-up.

Bahria Supers secured a narrow victory over BCP Gulshan Chapters, winning 39-34. Star player Bilal Rauf delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 24 points, supported by Tayyab Jadoon and Ali Rehman with 4 points each. For BCP Gulshan, Abdul Hanan led with 9 points, while Saqib Hussain and Mohib added 8 and 6 points, respectively.

Civil Tigers outclassed Karachi Colts with a 35-26 victory. Haris Shahid shone for the winners with 12 points, while Muhammad Ahmed and Munib Channa contributed 8 and 5 points. For the Colts, Muhammad Sameer scored 8 points, and Ahmed Raza and Abdul Qadir added 6 points each.

Technical officials and referees, including Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Aamir Sharif, Zaima Khatun, Michael Turner, Naeem Ahmed, and Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, ensured fair play and smooth conduct of the matches.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Khoso pledged unwavering support for sports initiatives, announcing open access to his office for players and organizers. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan disclosed that cash prizes for the winners and runners-up would be awarded by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, with additional prizes sponsored by Metro Pakistan, KATI, and New Nazimabad Gymkhana.