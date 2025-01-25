Saturday, January 25, 2025
Demi Moore takes major decision amid Oscar nomination

January 25, 2025
LONDON  -  Demi Moore has recently decided she will no longer bare her body for any upcoming movie after receiving her first-ever Oscar nomination for The Substance. An insider spilled to DailyMail.com that most of the movie scripts coming in wanted Demi to go all like she did in Coralie Fargeat directed movie. However, the source revealed, “Demi is not so sure if she wants to do it again.” The actress believed that there “comes a time” when one needs “to just say no,” noted a source. “If the most amazing script comes her way and there’s a objectionable scene, she’ll negotiate just how much she is willing to reveal,” explained an insider.

As far as Demi did objectionable role in The Substance, the source mentioned that the actress absolutely supported the production. “The fact is she was very brave to do it in her sixties, but it was for a project she 100 percent believed in,’ stated an insider. The source further said that Demi felt very “vulnerable” while performing this role because it’s “doubtful she’ll do it again, despite the fact she’s really proud of her decision”. At the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, the actress shared her experience of portraying this role in the movie. “It was a very vulnerable experience and just required a lot of sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish,” added the Love Sonia actress.  Meanwhile, Demi’s current role earned her first major Golden Globes award earlier this month.

